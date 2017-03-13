Sonoma Valley police blotter: March 14
At around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, a deputy on patrol pulled over a vehicle on Arnold Drive near Sperring Road for an expired registration. In talking to the driver, the deputy asked if there were any weapons in the car, and the man said there was a BB-gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 10
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC