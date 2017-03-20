Sonoma teens are planting free trees for Hwy 12 residents
Six Sonoma Valley High School students have been hired by the Sonoma Ecology Center to implement a tree campaign called "Trees for the Springs." The SEC's teen "Enviroleaders" are working in partnership with County Superviser Susan Gorin, Laz Luz Center and the Springs Community Alliance to bring free trees to the community impacted by the new development of the Highway 12 corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|XVE
|17,468
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC