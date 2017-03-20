Sonoma teens are planting free trees for Hwy 12 residents

Six Sonoma Valley High School students have been hired by the Sonoma Ecology Center to implement a tree campaign called "Trees for the Springs." The SEC's teen "Enviroleaders" are working in partnership with County Superviser Susan Gorin, Laz Luz Center and the Springs Community Alliance to bring free trees to the community impacted by the new development of the Highway 12 corridor.

