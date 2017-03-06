Sonoma students perform shadow puppet shows
San Francisco-based puppeteer Leonidas Kassapides was in Sonoma last week conducting shadow puppet workshops with sixth- and seventh-graders at Crescent Montessori and St. Francis Solano School, and guiding the students to create puppets, masks, original scripts and scenery. Kassapides was participating in an eight-day residency in the schools organized by the Sonoma Community Center and funded by the Sonoma Community Foundation that culminated in a shadow theater presentation at each school.
