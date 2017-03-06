Sonoma students perform shadow puppet...

Sonoma students perform shadow puppet shows

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

San Francisco-based puppeteer Leonidas Kassapides was in Sonoma last week conducting shadow puppet workshops with sixth- and seventh-graders at Crescent Montessori and St. Francis Solano School, and guiding the students to create puppets, masks, original scripts and scenery. Kassapides was participating in an eight-day residency in the schools organized by the Sonoma Community Center and funded by the Sonoma Community Foundation that culminated in a shadow theater presentation at each school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Sun Where When How 5
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sun Jim_Bakker 17,463
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb 18 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC