Sonoma pilot - came up a little bit short' at remote runway

A small private plane crashed during landing in remote Fresno County on Wednesday, March 1, after taking off earlier that deay from Petaluma Municipal Airport. Pilot Rod Rennie of Sonoma was the only passenger, and he walked away from the crash with only minor injuries

