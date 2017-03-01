Sonoma pilot - came up a little bit short' at remote runway
A small private plane crashed during landing in remote Fresno County on Wednesday, March 1, after taking off earlier that deay from Petaluma Municipal Airport. Pilot Rod Rennie of Sonoma was the only passenger, and he walked away from the crash with only minor injuries A small private plane crashed during landing in remote Fresno County on Wednesday, March 1, after taking off earlier that deay from Petaluma Municipal Airport.
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|XVE
|17,462
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Thu
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
