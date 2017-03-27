Sonoma mourns passing of Cody Cordellos, 32
Since birth, Cody Cordellos had battled a rare genetic skin condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa. He lived almost 30 years longer than expected with the painful and debilitating condition, which is typically fatal.
