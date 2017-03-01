Sonoma man-in-barrel murderer sentenced to prison

A Sonoma man who bludgeoned another man to death, shoved his body in a barrel and dumped it in front of City Hall was sentenced Tuesday to 36 years to life in state prison. Christopher Michael McNatt, 42, received the punishment in the slaying of Ronald Gordon Sauvageau, 64 of Cazadero, at a Boyes Hot Springs trailer park in 2015.

