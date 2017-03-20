Sonoma high school student government elected at unconventional convention

The Dragon Court counted and verified votes from the delegates - from left: Aaron Marcus-Willers, 18; Campbell Martin, 18; Grace Cutting, 17; Emily Webber, 17; and Maddie Cashel, 18. There were five slates vying for votes at the Sonoma Valley High School's Convention on Friday, Feb. 17. There was much attention-grabbing silliness, and a lesson in civic participation, all for the honor of overseeing student activities for the 2017-18 school year.

