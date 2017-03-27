Sonoma Film Fest opens

Kevin McNeely, the film festival's executive director; Angela Sarafyan, who plays Maral in the festival's premiere feature movie, 'The Promise'; and J.D. Herman, deputy editor of People Magazine and one of the festival's jurors. On Wednesday, March 29, The 20th Annual Sonoma Valley International Film Festival began its five-day round of films and festivities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.