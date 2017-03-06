Sonoma Charter tackels social-emotional wellbeing
As you walk through the courtyard of the Sonoma Charter School sounds of stomping feet, clapping hands, and children's voices singing "round and round" and "shake shake" pour from the performing arts space called the Playbox. Inside, 10 first-graders wearing silk tunics, holding brightly colored fabric pieces, wriggle on the floor like worms, jumping like kangaroos, then gently throw feathers from an imaginary bird in the air.
