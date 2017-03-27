Signature Sonoma Valley - " authorized to pour

Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance launches its new Signature Sonoma Valley event next weekend - Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 - the Valley wine group's first event since parting ways with Sonoma Wine Country Weekend and the Harvest Wine Auction. The Signature weekend starts Friday with the "Prelude" dinner at Buena Vista Winery where vintners will pour micro-production wines from their personal collections paired with dinner prepared by Buena Vista's new chef Victor Scargle, fresh from the CIA at Copia restaurant.

