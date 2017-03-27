SIFF's Steve Shor is down with the program

Steve Shor searches the globe to find the fabulous films being shown now at the Sonoma International Film Festival, traveling to renowned film fests such as Cannes, Sundance, Toronto and even Abu Dubai to ensure that the SIFF is as esteemed as the Valley's finest wines. Involved with the event since its earliest days 20 years ago, Shor is now serving his fifth year as program director, a position he enjoys because, as he says, "I can affect a lot of people by bringing the best films here that the world has to offer."

