Shake-up on city Planning Commission

Shake-up on city Planning Commission

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

In a surprise development on the eve of a much-anticipated City of Sonoma Planning Commission hearing, Commissioner Chip Roberson submitted his letter of resignation from the commission this week, effective immediately. The reason he gave, in a letter to Planning Department Director David Goodison, was the non-renewal of fellow commissioner Ron Wellander's appointment to the seven-member commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Jim_Bakker 17,469
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar 7 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16) Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC