Sean Mahoney to appear at Reader's Book on March 9
One of the top-selling books at Readers' Books this winter was penned by a local author Sean Mahoney. He originally wrote "Fenian's Trace" as a screenplay, and more than a decade ago he won a Nicholl Fellowship Award in an international competition administered by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
