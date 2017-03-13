SDC residents to get care in Santa Rosa

Residents of the Sonoma Developmental Center , which is slated for closure by the end of next year, will get some continuing specialized healthcare services through a new contract awarded by the state's Department of Developmental Services. The $2.5 million contract for a new regional "healthcare hub" was put out for bid in December, and Sen. Mike McGuire announced Friday that Santa Rosa Community Health Centers has been awarded the grant.

