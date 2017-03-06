Rights session will be bilingual
Residents of Sonoma Valley can learn how they can help those targeted by President Trump's deportation orders at a "Know Your Rights" event from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 7, - or how they can prepare, if they are among the targeted. The event, which will be in both Spanish and English, will be held in the multipurpose room at El Verano Elementary School, 18606 Riverside Drive.
