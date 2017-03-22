PG&E electricity customers in Mendoci...

PG&E electricity customers in Mendocino Co. soon to get power from Sonoma Co. utility

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Starting in June, a clean-energy utility based in Sonoma County will offer Mendocino County PG&E customers lower electricity prices and local control over rate-setting and investment decisions, said representatives from Sonoma Clean Power. Current PG&E customers in the unincorporated area of the county will start receiving power from the company the day that PG&E conducts their meter readings for the month of June, said SCP spokeswoman Kate Kelly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 8 hr Jim_Bakker 17,469
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar 7 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16) Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC