No. 5 Tritons Throttle Sonoma State to Begin Doubleheader, 11-1

UCSD improves to 19-5 overall and 11-3 in California Collegiate Athletic Association play with 11-1 win over visiting Sonoma State in game one of Sunday's doubleheader in La Jolla. The result evens the three-game series at 1-1 after the Seawolves took Saturday night's opener, 5-1.

