New vintage cooperative opens in Sonoma
A new antique-sales collective, called Sonoma Vintage, has opened in the storefront on First Street West next to the Red Grape restaurant, in the space previously occupied by Bon Marche thrift store. "It's been decades since Sonoma has had a shop collective of this sort," said Bon Marche owner Anna Bimenyimana, who organized the new collective, "and several years since we've had an antique store downtown.
