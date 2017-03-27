Movies for teens and children at Sonoma Int't Film Festival
'Kepler's Dream' is one the SIFF's most buzzed about premieres, as both the director and a star will be attending. While film festivals are frequently thought of as adults-only events, in Sonoma, kids and teens have plenty of chances to get in on the action, In fact, there are almost a dozen films screening over the five-day Sonoma International Film Festival that will appeal to teen audiences - as well as a robust and free children's program.
