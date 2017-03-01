Memorable dance performance

Memorable dance performance

More than 100 fifth grade students from El Verano School attended Sonoma Community Center's Playhouse program on Feb. 7 to see a performance by the AXIS Dance Company. Founded in 1987 in Oakland, AXIS is one of the world's leading and most innovative ensembles of dancers with and without disabilities.

