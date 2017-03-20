Marin officials step up efforts to fi...

Marin officials step up efforts to find beds for mentally ill

Talks will continue with Sonoma County about the creation of an acute care facility as Marin health officials search for a local transitional residential space as part of an effort to tackle the county's unmet mental health services needs. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday moved forward with plans to adopt Laura's Law, a provision that gives local judges the authority to order severely mentally ill people to undergo outpatient treatment at the request of a parent or other concerned party.

