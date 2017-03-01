March 3: Ruby Art Anniversary in Sonoma
One of the oldest continuously operating artists' cooperatives in the state of California, the Arts Guild of Sonoma celebrates 40 years of local art and appreciation by looking back in the 'Guild Founders Exhibition.' The show features work by some of the first members of the guild, who helped shape the organization as far back as 1977.
