Large-scale metal sculptures by artis...

Large-scale metal sculptures by artist Albert Paley coming to Sonoma Plaza

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

A piece by Albert Paley from his 'Park Avenue' exhibit of 2013. This and the following images are examples of Paley's work, not the specific pieces that would be part of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Tue natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 5 Jim_Bakker 17,463
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb 18 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC