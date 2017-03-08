Kathleen Hill: Last days of - restaurant week' in Sonoma
Your last opportunity to take advantage of Sonoma County's Restaurant Week comes this weekend through Sunday, March 12. This is an annual event where certain restaurants offer prix fixe menus at lunch and dinner with two-course lunches from $10 to $15 and/or three-course dinners priced at $19, $29, and $39. Sonoma Valley restaurants where you can enjoy your favorite dining spot or try one new to you include Plaza Bistro, Palms Grill, CafA© Citti in Kenwood, Yeti in both Glen Ellen and Santa Rosa, the Girl and the Fig, Mamma Tanino's, CafA© LaHaye, Maya, Shiso Modern Asian Kitchen, HopMonk Tavern, Della Santina's and Carneros Bistro & Wine Bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Tue
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 5
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC