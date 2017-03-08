Kathleen Hill: Last days of - restaurant week' in Sonoma

Your last opportunity to take advantage of Sonoma County's Restaurant Week comes this weekend through Sunday, March 12. This is an annual event where certain restaurants offer prix fixe menus at lunch and dinner with two-course lunches from $10 to $15 and/or three-course dinners priced at $19, $29, and $39. Sonoma Valley restaurants where you can enjoy your favorite dining spot or try one new to you include Plaza Bistro, Palms Grill, CafA© Citti in Kenwood, Yeti in both Glen Ellen and Santa Rosa, the Girl and the Fig, Mamma Tanino's, CafA© LaHaye, Maya, Shiso Modern Asian Kitchen, HopMonk Tavern, Della Santina's and Carneros Bistro & Wine Bar.

