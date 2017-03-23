Kathleen Hill: Ferlinghetti turns 98, Sonoma Springs gets canned, and more

Lawrence Ferlinghetti, revered poet and artist and co-founder of San Francisco's City Lights Books, will celebrate his 98th birthday at Muscardini Cellars on Saturday afternoon, March 25. Ferlinghetti is a longtime and dear friend of Kate Eilertsen, former executive director of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, who brought his work to the museum a couple of years ago. Ferlinghetti and his daughter will help launch the exhibit of his paintings at Muscardini with a special tasting of Michael's new Vermouth.

