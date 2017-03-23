Junior Boogie blows into Sonoma's El Verano Inn

Local harmonica player Junior Boogie has once again put together an all-star set of performers in a show tonight, March 24, at the El Verano Inn for an evening of blues and more. Scheduled to appear with Boogie are Rich Kirch, who spent 14 years with John Lee Hooker's band; Roy Blumenfeld, one of the founders of the Blues Project, on drums; plus Adrian Trevino, Zakk Murphy, Andrew Emer, Codi Binkley, Gabe Brueske, King Daddy Murr, Brian Ruff, Joe Morphis, "T-Luke" Domingue and more.

