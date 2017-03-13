Hotel Project Sonoma returns to Planning Commission
The Sonoma Planning Commission is expected to again take up the Hotel Project Sonoma proposal at its April 13 meeting. City Planning Director David Goodison announced last week that the certification of the Final EIR and consideration of the use permit for the project would be considered at the meeting.
