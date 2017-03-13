Hotel Project Sonoma returns to Plann...

Hotel Project Sonoma returns to Planning Commission

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The Sonoma Planning Commission is expected to again take up the Hotel Project Sonoma proposal at its April 13 meeting. City Planning Director David Goodison announced last week that the certification of the Final EIR and consideration of the use permit for the project would be considered at the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Miggy 17,465
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar 7 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb 18 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16) Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC