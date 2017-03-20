Hate crime investigated in El Verano assault
The Family Resource Center at El Verano Elementary School provides a space for families to read, eat, play and get to know each other. Sonoma police are investigating a suspected hate crime after a Sonoma Valley school employee reported he was assaulted by a masked person, possibly wielding a stick, after he walked out of his workplace Thursday night and found his vehicle tagged with derogatory words.
