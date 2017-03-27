Grange reopens as Springs Community Hall
The former Sonoma Valley Grange is now back in business as Sonoma Springs Community Hall, complete with a brand new commercial kitchen and other modern conveniences - such as brand new restrooms. Last Wednesday volunteers hosted Sonoma Valley Rotary's weekly meeting to thank Rotary for its contribution to remodeling the kitchen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots
|Mar 28
|Parden Pard
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC