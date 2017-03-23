Gorham is new VP at First Northern Bank
Cathleen Gorham has joined First Northern Bank as vice president and operations administrator. She replaces Karen Walker, who will retire on April 28 after serving 40 years at the bank.
Read more at Davis Enterprise.
