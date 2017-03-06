Gift doubles size of Tolay Lake Regio...

Gift doubles size of Tolay Lake Regional Park

Sonoma Land Trust stewardship director Bob Neale, left, talks with Sonoma County Regional Parks maintenance worker Korey Gosselin as they look over the 1665-acre Tolay Creek Ranch property that the Sonoma Land Trust is donating to Sonoma County Regional Parks, near Petaluma on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The donation nearly doubles the size of Tolay Lake Regional Park.

