Food | The Cellar: Spotlight - Sonoma'

Food | The Cellar: Spotlight - Sonoma'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Winemaking in Sonoma County goes back to the mid 1850s and besides from the 'dark ages' of Prohibition the bond between Sonoma and viticulture has been unbroken. Sonoma County is divided into three major AVAs ; Sonoma Coast, Northern Sonoma and Sonoma Valley which is relatively warm, apart from the southernmost Carneros which is cooled by the influences of the San Pablo Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Tue natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 5 Jim_Bakker 17,463
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb 18 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,814 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC