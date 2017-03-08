Food | The Cellar: Spotlight - Sonoma'

Winemaking in Sonoma County goes back to the mid 1850s and besides from the 'dark ages' of Prohibition the bond between Sonoma and viticulture has been unbroken. Sonoma County is divided into three major AVAs ; Sonoma Coast, Northern Sonoma and Sonoma Valley which is relatively warm, apart from the southernmost Carneros which is cooled by the influences of the San Pablo Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.