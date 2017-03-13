Film Fest volunteers and host families needed
The Sonoma International Film Festival returns this year at the end of March. Volunteers are needed, as well as host families to house filmmakers during the festival, which runs March 29 to April 2. "This festival is a labor of love for our whole community, a love of art, film, fun and community," says SIFF Executive Director Kevin McNeely.
