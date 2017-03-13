Film Fest foodie faves

Film Fest foodie faves

Celebrating its 20th year, the Sonoma International Film Festival reels in for five days Wednesday, March 29 to Sunday, April 2. Watch for great films, good food, and even some outstanding food films. The opening night reception will feature food from many local restaurants and 10 wineries.

