Enjoy Savor Sonoma Valley March 18, 19

Richard Kasmier, owner/winemaker/cellar worker for the tiny KAZ Winery, dazzles his guest with a dance while pouring newer wines at Savor Sonoma Valley weekend a few years back. Benziger Family Winery Visitors sampled wine at Benziger Family Winery in Glen Ellen as part of Savor Sonoma County involving twenty wineries throughout Sonoma Valley in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.