'EMMA! A Pop Musical' plays at Sonoma's Andrews Hall
'EMMA! A Pop Musical' opens at Andrews Hall in the Sonoma Community Center on March 9 and will play through March 19. Based on Jane Austin's classic novel, the musical features hit songs of legendary girl groups and iconic female singers from The Supremes to Katy Perry. The play was written by Eric Price and is directed by Libby Oberlin.
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 10
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
