CSU board OKs 1st tuition hike in 6 years

Briana Rodriguez left of Sonoma State, and Jairo Barba, of East Bay State, protest with other students and supporters outside of the California State University Office of the Chancellor as the CSU Trustees finance committee vote on a tuition increase on a 7 to 2 vote in Long Beach Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Students and supporters protest outside of the California State University Office of the Chancellor as the CSU Trustees finance committee vote on a tuition increase on a 7 to 2 vote in Long Beach Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

