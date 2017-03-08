CA: Petaluma Appears Ready to Limit Train Horns...Or is it?
March 12--The city of Petaluma appears on track to become the first in the North Bay to silence train horns except in emergency situations, much to the relief of some residents who've complained the noise is a nuisance. "I feel like throwing a party," said Bob Ulmer, who first complained to city officials last summer about the horn noise at his Petaluma Estates Mobile Home Park residence near the North McDowell Avenue rail crossing in east Petaluma.
