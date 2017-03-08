CA: Petaluma Appears Ready to Limit T...

CA: Petaluma Appears Ready to Limit Train Horns...Or is it?

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

March 12--The city of Petaluma appears on track to become the first in the North Bay to silence train horns except in emergency situations, much to the relief of some residents who've complained the noise is a nuisance. "I feel like throwing a party," said Bob Ulmer, who first complained to city officials last summer about the horn noise at his Petaluma Estates Mobile Home Park residence near the North McDowell Avenue rail crossing in east Petaluma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Jim_Bakker 17,464
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar 7 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb 18 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16) Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC