Bump Cellars to display new works by architecture, design author
Stanley Abercrombie, the former editor of Architecture and Interior Design magazines, will open an exhibit of his latest works and collages tonight, March 3 at Bump Wine Cellars. Kate Eilertsen, former executive director of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, has curated the show and will even make deviled eggs for the opening.
