Book chronicles the resort towns of the Sonoma's Springs
Artist and historian Michael Acker has been enamored of the Springs since he moved to the Sonoma Valley 18 years ago. His appreciation for the area's rich history has appeared in the form of artwork - mainly paintings constructed from historical photos - and through the many conversations he cheerful participates in whenever asked about the Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Miggy
|17,465
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC