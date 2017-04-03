Bay Area traffic so bad residents say...

Bay Area traffic so bad residents say theya ll pay more taxes to fix it, poll suggests

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The Bay Area's traffic woes are so severe that more than two-thirds of the region's residents surveyed in a new poll are demanding a major investment to fix the mess - even if that means stomaching higher taxes. Traffic snarls have become so brutal and frequent that residents view the problem as an emergency that requires drastic solutions, according to a Bay Area Council 2017 poll, released Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird Yelp Reviews Of North Bay Spots Mar 28 Parden Pard 3
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar 7 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar '17 Ripple Phart 11
Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16) Feb '17 little miss 566 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves (Sep '16) Sep '16 RalphB 2
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,757 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC