Barbie gets trashy at Trashion Fashion week
Artist Justine Filipello of Agua Caliente puts finishing touches on the Barbie doll she decorated with used floss, discarded plastic and a paper cup for the Trashion Fashion Show at the Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma, California, on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Artist Justine Filipello of Agua Caliente puts finishing touches on her Barbie doll decorated with used floss, discarded plastic and a paper cup for the Trashion Fashion Show at the Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma, California, on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC