Arts Guild celebrates 40 years
"We've had an amazing 40 years of continuous operation as an artists' cooperative, something not all galleries can say," says Jackie Lee of the Sonoma Arts Guild. Some of the first artists to join back in 1977 will exhibit their art for the month and will be present at an opening reception to share their stories.
