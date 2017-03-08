Art Escape mobile studio parks at SOS
Art Escape brought its mobile art studio, Art Van Gogh, to the Sonoma Overnight Shelter on Monday, March 6, to make warm accessories from upcycled wool sweaters for the residents. "We helped reshape these sweaters to make hats, headbands, arm warmers and neck warmers," explained Yessenia Anguiano of Art Escape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC