Art Escape mobile studio parks at SOS

Art Escape brought its mobile art studio, Art Van Gogh, to the Sonoma Overnight Shelter on Monday, March 6, to make warm accessories from upcycled wool sweaters for the residents. "We helped reshape these sweaters to make hats, headbands, arm warmers and neck warmers," explained Yessenia Anguiano of Art Escape.

