American Pickers' looking for Sonoma antiques
The television show "American Pickers" will be filming in this area this spring and the hosts are looking for people in Northern California who have unique antique collections and interesting stories behind them. The producers are looking, in particular, for people with large collections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Tue
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 5
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Feb 18
|little miss 566
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC