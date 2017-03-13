A.R.T.S. student exhibit at Sonoma Museum of Art
Students' monoprints are at the entrance to the Art Rewards the Student exhibition at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. The artwork of the Sonoma Valley fourth and fifth graders is on display through the end of the month at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.
