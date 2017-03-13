a Best of Broadwaya sa Fridell does it for the laughs

Courtesy of Transcendence Theatre Company “There's such a great energy; that's what people always remark on,” says Sausalito resident Lexy Fridell of “Best of Broadway Under the Stars.” Whether it's playing a giant plush chair alongside Pee-wee Herman or puppeteering, when Lexy Fridell takes the stage, she wants to make you laugh. “I've always been drawn to the sidekick character,” Fridell says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.