Witness for the Prosecution' to screen in Sonoma on Feb. 13

11 hrs ago

"The management of this theater suggests that for the greater entertainment of your friends who have not yet seen the picture, you will not divulge, to anyone, the secret ending of 'Witness of the Prosecution.' " That stern disclaimer, made by an anonymous, lawyerly-sounding voice, was originally played in theaters over the end credits of Billy Wilder's Oscar-nominated 1957 adaptation of Agatha Christie's twisty courtroom thriller.

Sonoma, CA

