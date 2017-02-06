Weekend hikes in Sonoma Valley
Note: The Tree Pruning Workshop originally scheduled for Jan. 21 will take place this Saturday, Feb. 4, according to the Sonoma Ecology Center. Paul Kolling of Nana Mae's Organics will demonstrate the best techniques for winter pruning of fruit-bearing trees, 10 a.m. to noon at the Sonoma Garden Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Yountville Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Jan 15
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC