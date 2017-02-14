Valentine's Day has its roots in Lupercalia, an ancient pagan Roman...

Valentine's Day has its roots in Lupe...

Let's remember that Valentine's Day has its roots in Lupercalia, an ancient Roman fertility festival originally celebrated on Feb. 15. Pope Gelasius I turned it into a Christian feast day around 500 A.D. and changed the celebration to be St. Valentine's Day on Feb. 14. So if you forgot about it, just ignored the Hallmarkian advertising, or got lost in Super Bowl hype, you can still dash out and purchase something to make your loved one happy. If that doesn't work, a visit with a big smile or a phone call will work, too.

